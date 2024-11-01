Left Menu

Diplomacy Strengthened: UAE and Indonesia Forge Strategic Ties

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Foreign Minister, congratulated Indonesia's new Foreign Minister Sugiono. They discussed enhancing strategic relations, emphasizing cooperation in economic partnerships and developmental initiatives. The call underscored strong UAE-Indonesia ties, aiming for mutual benefits and continued collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:22 IST
Diplomacy Strengthened: UAE and Indonesia Forge Strategic Ties
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses propelling bilateral strategic relations with new Indonesian FM (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a noteworthy diplomatic exchange, UAE's Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended his congratulations to Sugiono on his recent appointment as Indonesia's Foreign Minister. This was announced following a telephonic conversation between the two prominent diplomats on November 1.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his eagerness to fortify the strategic partnership between UAE and Indonesia, citing the privileged and continually growing relations between the nations. The dialogue centered on exploiting economic partnerships and pursuing joint initiatives, notably in developmental sectors.

The UAE Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of these collaborations, aiming for enhanced mutual benefits. As relations between the two countries deepen, this exchange is seen as a pivotal step towards strengthening their comprehensive economic and political bond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

