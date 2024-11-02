Left Menu

Diwali Celebrations Cancelled: India Decries Rising Intolerance in Canada

India has voiced its disappointment over Canada's decision to cancel Diwali celebrations on Parliament Hill, citing a growing trend of intolerance. This occurs amidst diplomatic tensions following allegations against India in the killing of a Khalistani figure, further affecting ties and visa policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:05 IST
Diwali Celebrations Cancelled: India Decries Rising Intolerance in Canada
Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson (Photo: Youtube/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Ministry of External Affairs has criticized Canada for a perceived rise in intolerance after the cancellation of Diwali festivities at Parliament Hill by opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. This cancellation adds to the growing list of diplomatic disputes between the two nations.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been under strain, notably after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the assassination of Khalistani militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. This led to a significant diplomatic fallout, including the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats.

The Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), the event's organizers, expressed their dismay and received no official reason for the cancellation. Concerns over the safety of Indian students and professionals in Canada remain high, as the Indian government closely monitors the situation amidst reduced visa issuances by Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024