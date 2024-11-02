Diwali Celebrations Cancelled: India Decries Rising Intolerance in Canada

India's Ministry of External Affairs has criticized Canada for a perceived rise in intolerance after the cancellation of Diwali festivities at Parliament Hill by opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. This cancellation adds to the growing list of diplomatic disputes between the two nations.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been under strain, notably after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the assassination of Khalistani militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. This led to a significant diplomatic fallout, including the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats.

The Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), the event's organizers, expressed their dismay and received no official reason for the cancellation. Concerns over the safety of Indian students and professionals in Canada remain high, as the Indian government closely monitors the situation amidst reduced visa issuances by Canada.

