Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: EU Warns Against Appeasement of Russia

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas cautions against U.S. peace talks with Russia, which exclude Ukraine, stating Moscow hasn't abandoned its territorial ambitions. She warns appeasing Russia could embolden other aggressors. Kallas emphasizes political, economic pressure over mediation, while peacekeeping remains premature without a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:53 IST
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, reiterated concerns on Thursday about the ongoing interactions between the United States and Russia, emphasizing that Moscow has yet to relinquish its territorial goals in Ukraine. She stressed that appeasing such ambitions would send a dangerous precedent globally.

Concerns arose last week when U.S. President Donald Trump initiated bilateral peace talks with Russia that notably excluded Ukraine. Kallas, speaking at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg, highlighted the need for persistent political and economic pressure on Russia instead of excessive focus on mediation efforts.

Kallas further remarked on the importance of resisting premature discussions on peacekeeping missions in Ukraine until a formal ceasefire is achieved. Her concerns were echoed by British foreign minister David Lammy, who did not witness a willingness from Russia towards peace during the day's meetings.

