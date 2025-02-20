The White House Pushes Ukraine for Mineral Deal Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

The White House intensified its pressure on Kyiv this Thursday, encouraging it to finalize a minerals agreement while managing ongoing tensions within the Russia-Ukraine conflict framework.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, addressing Fox News, emphasized the need for Ukraine to moderate its rhetoric and promptly approve the minerals deal promoted by President Donald Trump. Waltz criticized Ukraine's resistance to the deal and Trump's peace talk strategies, highlighting the extensive support the U.S. has extended to Ukraine.

Tensions flared after a verbal clash between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Nevertheless, Waltz conveyed optimism by asserting that these American-Ukrainian disagreements could be resolved, stressing: "The president also expressed his affection for the Ukrainian people."

Additionally, European leaders and Ukraine expressed dissatisfaction at being excluded from the recent U.S.-Russia conversations concerning peace negotiations. Waltz dismissed claims that allies were not being consulted, referencing a diplomatic method known as "shuttle diplomacy" as the current approach under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)