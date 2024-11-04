Peace Urged as Ontario Sikh Council Condemns Violence Outside Brampton Temple
The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council condemned violence by 'anti-India' elements at a Brampton temple consular camp, urging investigation. The incident underscores the need for community unity and respect. Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Trudeau, shared concerns over religious freedom and security for Indian nationals.
- Country:
- Canada
The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) strongly condemned the violent actions by 'anti-India' elements which disrupted a consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. The council implored local authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly, emphasizing that violence holds no place in society.
The OSGC reiterated its commitment to peace, unity, and respect within the community, stressing that places of worship should remain free from violence and disturbances. They encouraged dialogue and cooperation among different groups to foster a peaceful coexistence.
Additionally, the Indian High Commission in Canada voiced its condemnation of the violent disruption and expressed concern for the safety of Indian nationals in the country. Future events are now contingent upon security measures by local authorities. Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Trudeau, condemned the attacks, reaffirming the importance of religious freedom and safety for all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
