Trump Rallies in Pennsylvania, Vows Economic Turnaround as Election Looms

On the cusp of the presidential election, former U.S. President Donald Trump took the stage in Pennsylvania, promising to rescue the nation's economy. He declared that the 'economic nightmare' plaguing the U.S. under current leadership would become an 'economic miracle' under his command, appealing to 'hardworking patriots' to make their voices heard at the polls.

With polls showing a neck-and-neck race, Trump launched a stinging critique of Kamala Harris' four-year tenure, accusing her of ushering 'economic hell' through inflation and policy failures. He labeled Harris a 'radical left Marxist,' citing her association with the Defund-the-Police movement and stressing his vision for a thriving, robust America.

The stakes could not be higher with a projected voter turnout surpassing 160 million. Both Trump and Harris stand in tight strategies, with Tim Walz and JD Vance as their respective running mates. Analysts forecast an electoral gridlock, underlining the importance of every vote to shape America's next chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)