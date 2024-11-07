Left Menu

Power Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Residents Demand Urgent Action

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan face severe power outages, enduring over 22-hour daily cuts. The crisis disrupts business, education, and daily life. Desperate calls for government action remain unanswered, as students and businesses continue to struggle amid escalating economic repercussions and growing public frustration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:03 IST
Power Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Residents Demand Urgent Action
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, residents are enduring severe power outages, with some areas experiencing more than 22 hours of load shedding daily. Vendors in the Skardu market have been forced to close early, highlighting how the energy crisis is stifling the local economy, according to reports from Skardu TV.

"We receive electricity for just an hour a day," lamented a local interviewed by the channel. The plea for governmental intervention has been repeatedly ignored, leaving students in distress as they face unending challenges in their studies due to the inability to use Wi-Fi and electronic devices as exam periods loom.

Amid these hardships, locals recently staged protests demanding immediate action, but these pleas fell on deaf ears. With Gilgit-Baltistan's economic and social fabric increasingly strained, the residents' frustration grows as their calls for more power generation facilities are met with silence from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024