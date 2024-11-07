Power Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Residents Demand Urgent Action

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, residents are enduring severe power outages, with some areas experiencing more than 22 hours of load shedding daily. Vendors in the Skardu market have been forced to close early, highlighting how the energy crisis is stifling the local economy, according to reports from Skardu TV.

"We receive electricity for just an hour a day," lamented a local interviewed by the channel. The plea for governmental intervention has been repeatedly ignored, leaving students in distress as they face unending challenges in their studies due to the inability to use Wi-Fi and electronic devices as exam periods loom.

Amid these hardships, locals recently staged protests demanding immediate action, but these pleas fell on deaf ears. With Gilgit-Baltistan's economic and social fabric increasingly strained, the residents' frustration grows as their calls for more power generation facilities are met with silence from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)