Nepal's Chhath Festival: Devotees Honor Sun Amidst Ritualistic Fasting

Chhath in Nepal, a festival venerating the sun, sees devotees fasting intensely along the Narayani River, as offerings are made to the setting and rising sun. The festival holds personal significance for families, with ritual practices believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and fulfillment of wishes for all family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:39 IST
A devotee during Chhath Puja in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Thursday, Nepal observed the third day of Chhath, a significant festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God, with offerings made to the setting sun along the Narayani River's banks. Devotees, clad in tradition and devotion, braved the strong currents while observing a rigorous fast and presenting intricately prepared delicacies to honor Lord Sun.

The four-day festival commenced on Karthik Shukla Chaturthi and concludes on Shukla Saptami, as per the lunar calendar, with devotees believing that their wishes, including having children, will be fulfilled by undergoing the stringent fasting rules of Chhath. Meena Devi Sah, a participant, emphasized the fasting's power to grant blessings, as well as the importance of adhering to the traditions.

Chhath is widely celebrated in Nepal's Southern Plains, particularly in Mithilanchal, the ancestral region of Goddess Sita. The distinct traditions, such as the preparation of the 'Dhakri' basket filled with baked goods and fruits, emphasize family well-being and hopes. This cultural event, seen as an occasion for rejuvenation and a break from daily life, gained prevalence in Nepal's hilly regions post-1990's political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

