Putin Highlights India as a 'Natural Ally' Amid Strengthening Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has affirmed India as a 'natural ally' and a leader in economic growth, showcasing the deep-rooted partnership between the two countries. Highlighting past ties, Putin praised India's superpower potential, emphasizing on collaboration in defense, trade, and research developments like the BrahMos project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:23 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing the annual Valdai Club in Sochi, Russia on November 6, 2024 (Photo source RT). Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the long-standing partnership between Russia and India, calling India a 'natural ally'. Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin praised India as a major power with significant economic growth potential. He underscored the Soviet Union's historical role in supporting India's independence.

Putin noted that India is among the fastest-growing large economies, citing a 7.4% annual GDP growth. He highlighted the ongoing expansion of bilateral cooperation, mentioning nearly $60 billion in trade. The Russian leader reaffirmed that India rightly belongs in the global superpowers category due to its massive population, ancient culture, and bright future prospects.

Defense collaboration, notably the co-development of BrahMos missiles, marks a high level of trust between the two nations. The BrahMos project exemplifies joint military cooperation rooted in mutual respect and strategic interests. Additionally, Putin addressed the BRICS summit, dismissing the urgency for a common currency while recognizing BRICS as a modern representation of international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

