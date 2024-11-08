The Evolving Indo-Pacific and the Quad's Role in Re-Globalization

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of the Indo-Pacific region's emergence and the Quad's maturation in promoting global welfare during the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks. He noted that the world is moving towards 're-globalization' rather than 'de-globalization', with global manufacturing and supply chains undergoing significant transitions.

In his address, Jaishankar pointed out that the India-ASEAN partnership, entering its fourth decade, holds substantial promise. He emphasized that global transitions highlight the rate of change rather than change itself, and that navigation entails dealing with compulsions beyond just skills. He further identified critical inflection points, including China's 2001 WTO entry, the 2008 financial crisis, and the 2020 Covid pandemic, as having profound impacts on globalization.

Without naming any countries, Jaishankar remarked on the persistence of territorial disputes and the challenge to international law as sources of instability in Asia. The minister also discussed the dual-edged nature of growth and progress, which, while unprecedentedly prosperous, have introduced complex issues such as market dependency, economic weaponization, and data privacy concerns. He asserted that resilient supply chains and trusted partnerships are now more crucial than ever.

Reflecting on India's enhancements, Jaishankar mentioned the substantial growth in Global Capability Centres and planned expansions in manufacturing, noting the establishment of 12 new industrial parks and significant infrastructure advances over the last decade. He also underlined opportunities in green technologies and electric mobility for India-ASEAN partnerships.

The minister cited the criticality of connectivity, with India focusing on major projects like the Trilateral Highway and the International North South Transport Corridor. Furthermore, he stressed the partnership's necessity in facing shared political challenges, notably in Myanmar, and the value of civilizational connections.

Jaishankar reinforced ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific context, advocating for respect to international laws and norms, and pointing towards a future of enhanced partnerships based on the robust foundations of convergence established over the past four decades.

