Dubai Enhances Connectivity with Completion of Al Jamayel Street Project

In a significant development for Dubai's infrastructure, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the Al Jamayel Street Development Project, previously known as Garn Al Sabkha. This project features four newly constructed bridges spanning a total of 2,874 metres, designed to accommodate 17,600 vehicles per hour.

Beyond the bridges, the project revamped seven kilometers of roads, enhanced surface intersections along the service road parallel to Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and included the installation of modern street lighting, traffic signals, traffic management systems, a rainwater drainage network, and an irrigation system.

The Al Jamayel Street now serves as a key corridor between Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads, passing through major residential areas like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Emirates Hills, dramatically reducing travel times by up to 70%. The endeavor is a part of RTA's strategic plan to bolster Dubai's transport network, aligning with the city's ongoing expansion and urban development efforts.

