Jaishankar's Diplomatic Talks: Building Global Bridges
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Singapore and Brazil's foreign ministers during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in South Africa, focusing on global issues and strengthening bilateral relations. The discussions also covered Brazil's upcoming BRICS Presidency, with the next summit scheduled in Rio de Janeiro.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:04 IST
- South Africa
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in pivotal diplomatic discussions with his Singapore and Brazilian counterparts in Johannesburg during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
The meetings aimed to address pressing global issues and reinforce bilateral ties, pivotal topics for the participating nations.
With Brazil's upcoming BRICS Presidency, set to hold its summit in Rio de Janeiro next July, the discussions hold significant geopolitical implications.
