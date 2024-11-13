Danish MPs Defy Beijing, Advocate for Taiwan in Landmark Visit

In an audacious diplomatic move, four Danish members of parliament have defied Beijing's objections and embarked on a visit to Taiwan, pushing for a change in Denmark's policy that requires Taiwanese nationals to identify as Chinese on official documents. This week-long visit, organized by the Taiwan Friendship Association in Denmark, underscores a growing discourse on Taiwan's international recognition.

The delegation, comprised of MPs Pia Kjaersgaard, Mikkel Bjorn, Steffen Larsen, and Kim Aas, along with advisor Henrik Thorup, engaged in high-level discussions with Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu. The focus of these talks included China's growing geopolitical influence, Taiwan's participation on the world stage, and bilateral trade relations, as reported by Newtalk. Wu expressed heartfelt thanks to the Danish representatives for their solidarity with Taiwan.

Speaking to Berlingske, Pia Kjaersgaard emphasized the urgency of international support for Taiwan, highlighting the palpable sense of threat felt by the Taiwanese. Echoing this sentiment, MP Larsen criticized Denmark's current policy as nonsensical and raised concerns about potential deportations to China if changes aren't made. The delegation is set to meet Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, continuing their advocacy despite China's condemnations.

(With inputs from agencies.)