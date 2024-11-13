Left Menu

Danish MPs Defy Beijing, Advocate for Taiwan in Landmark Visit

Four Danish MPs have boldly defied Beijing's protests by visiting Taiwan to review and discuss Denmark's policy on Taiwanese identification documents. The delegation, representing various political parties, aims to demonstrate support for Taiwan amidst growing tensions with China.

Updated: 13-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:25 IST
Minister Chiu welcomes delegation of Members of Danish Prliament led by Pia Kjaersgaard (Photo/@MAC_Taiwan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In an audacious diplomatic move, four Danish members of parliament have defied Beijing's objections and embarked on a visit to Taiwan, pushing for a change in Denmark's policy that requires Taiwanese nationals to identify as Chinese on official documents. This week-long visit, organized by the Taiwan Friendship Association in Denmark, underscores a growing discourse on Taiwan's international recognition.

The delegation, comprised of MPs Pia Kjaersgaard, Mikkel Bjorn, Steffen Larsen, and Kim Aas, along with advisor Henrik Thorup, engaged in high-level discussions with Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu. The focus of these talks included China's growing geopolitical influence, Taiwan's participation on the world stage, and bilateral trade relations, as reported by Newtalk. Wu expressed heartfelt thanks to the Danish representatives for their solidarity with Taiwan.

Speaking to Berlingske, Pia Kjaersgaard emphasized the urgency of international support for Taiwan, highlighting the palpable sense of threat felt by the Taiwanese. Echoing this sentiment, MP Larsen criticized Denmark's current policy as nonsensical and raised concerns about potential deportations to China if changes aren't made. The delegation is set to meet Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, continuing their advocacy despite China's condemnations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

