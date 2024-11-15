Tragic Terror Attack in Balochistan: Security Personnel and Civilians Targeted

In a tragic turn of events, two security personnel, including an officer, lost their lives in a terror attack in Balochistan, Pakistan, reported The Dawn on Friday, citing official sources. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that security forces, based on intelligence reports, mobilized an operation on Thursday in the Harnai district to counter a terrorist threat aimed at civilians.

The engagement resulted in the elimination of three terrorists. Unfortunately, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the vanguard of the security convoy, claiming the lives of 28-year-old Major Muhammad Haseeb from Multan and 38-year-old Havildar Noor Ahmed from Barkhan, as confirmed by ISPR. The Pakistani security forces have pledged their continued commitment to stabilizing Balochistan, strengthened by the sacrifices of these soldiers.

In a separate grim development, unidentified gunmen kidnapped two individuals in Ziarat's Mangi area. The victims' bodies, exhibiting signs of torture, were later discovered near Mangi Dam. Identified through national ID cards as residents of Punjab, their identities remain unconfirmed. Local authorities, alerted by residents, commenced a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators, ANI reported.

