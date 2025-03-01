Decisive Strikes: Pakistan's Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

In a bold intelligence-led offensive, Pakistan's security forces successfully eliminated six terrorists in the troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, confirmed by the military's media wing on Friday.

The operation in the Ghulam Khan Kalay region of North Waziristan was conducted following reports of terrorist activities, resulting in a successful strike against the insurgents, also known as khwarij.

Commendations poured in from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, emphasizing a united front against terrorism. The Interior Ministry lauded the efforts, while a recent report highlighted the alarming resurgence of terror attacks mirroring 2014 levels.

