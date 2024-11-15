India Reaffirms Unwavering Support on Palestine Independence Day

On Friday, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, extended his warm congratulations to the Palestinian government and its citizens on their Declaration of Independence Day. In his message, Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to strengthening developmental partnerships and its enduring friendship with Palestine.

Addressing the ongoing support, Jaishankar noted that India had supplied 30 tons of crucial medical supplies, including life-saving and anti-cancer drugs, to Palestine in October. This reflects India's steadfast commitment to addressing humanitarian needs in the region.

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in September at the Summit of the Future in New York. Expressing his concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Modi reaffirmed India's support and urged for a two-state solution as the path to lasting peace. Both leaders discussed enhancing bilateral relations, focusing on capacity-building in education, health, and cooperation at the United Nations.

