UN Report Condemns Israeli Tactics in Gaza, Elevates Global Tensions
A UN Special Committee report accuses Israel of potential genocide in Gaza, citing mass civilian fatalities and starvation tactics. The report highlights the use of AI in Israeli military strikes. Meanwhile, tensions escalate in Lebanon and northern Israel following recent attacks by Hezbollah.
- Country:
- United States
A fresh report by a United Nations Special Committee has brought serious allegations against Israel, describing its actions in Gaza as "consistent with the characteristics of genocide," as reported by CNN. The committee accuses Israel of causing civilian deaths through tactics such as starvation.
The report highlights Israel's siege on Gaza, hindrance of humanitarian aid, and targeted civilian strikes, noting non-compliance with legal orders and UN appeals. It criticizes Israel's deployment of AI-assisted targeting with limited human oversight and heavy bombings, suggesting a negligence toward distinguishing between civilians and combatants.
In a related development, Israeli forces have been active in targeting Hezbollah positions in Beirut, with repeated missile strikes in the Dahiyeh area following evacuation warnings, Times of Israel reported. This comes amid intensified exchanges with Hezbollah after October 7, 2023, resulting in the displacement of over 68,000 northern Israeli residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beirut Under Siege: Israel's Strategic Airstrikes Amid Diplomatic Deadlock
Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Face Off Amid Diplomatic Gridlock
Diplomatic Deadlock: U.S. Struggles to Mediate Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strikes Hit Gaza and Beirut Amid Faltering Ceasefire Efforts
Diplomatic Jigsaw: U.S. Pushes for Ceasefire Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions