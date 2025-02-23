Left Menu

Tens of Thousands Gather in Beirut for Funeral of Hezbollah’s Slain Leader

A mass funeral in Beirut was held for Hezbollah's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli airstrike. Thousands of supporters gathered to pay their respects, underscoring Hezbollah's resilience despite recent setbacks. The funeral, held under high tension with Israeli air activities, highlighted ongoing regional conflict dynamics.

Hassan Nasrallah

A massive funeral took place in Beirut on Sunday for Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli airstrike five months ago. Tens of thousands filled the stadium to honor Nasrallah, whose leadership shaped Hezbollah into a significant military force.

The large turnout underscored Hezbollah's message of enduring strength despite significant losses, as Naim Qassem, the group's current leader, assured supporters of continued resistance against Israeli occupation. The funeral proceedings were marked by Israeli air force activity, prompting defiant chants from the crowd.

This event also highlighted regional frictions, with Israeli officials affirming a tough stance on threats. Lebanese officials and delegates from Iran and Iraq attended, reflecting the broader geopolitical implications of Hezbollah's struggles, exacerbated by regional alliances and past conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

