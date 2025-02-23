Tens of Thousands Gather in Beirut for Funeral of Hezbollah’s Slain Leader

A massive funeral took place in Beirut on Sunday for Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli airstrike five months ago. Tens of thousands filled the stadium to honor Nasrallah, whose leadership shaped Hezbollah into a significant military force.

The large turnout underscored Hezbollah's message of enduring strength despite significant losses, as Naim Qassem, the group's current leader, assured supporters of continued resistance against Israeli occupation. The funeral proceedings were marked by Israeli air force activity, prompting defiant chants from the crowd.

This event also highlighted regional frictions, with Israeli officials affirming a tough stance on threats. Lebanese officials and delegates from Iran and Iraq attended, reflecting the broader geopolitical implications of Hezbollah's struggles, exacerbated by regional alliances and past conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)