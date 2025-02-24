Left Menu

Final Farewell: Hezbollah's Fallen Leaders Honored Amidst Tensions

Hashem Safieddine, recently appointed Hezbollah secretary-general, was killed in Israeli airstrikes shortly after his cousin and predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah. Both were buried amidst a large public turnout. The events underscore the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting the group's strong ties with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:12 IST
The recently appointed leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, Hashem Safieddine, was laid to rest in his hometown after being killed in Israeli airstrikes. This occurred just days following the death of his cousin and Hezbollah's predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, also a victim of the conflict.

Safieddine took over the role secretly after Nasrallah's death, but his tenure was cut short. Both leaders were buried quietly, and on Monday, thousands joined Safieddine's funeral procession in Deir Qanoun An-Nahr, while Nasrallah's took place in Beirut amidst tense conditions, including Israeli warplanes flying overhead.

As founding members of Hezbollah, both leaders were influential with deep ties to Iran. Their deaths mark significant losses for the Iran-backed group during the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war that claimed thousands of lives before ending with a US-brokered ceasefire in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

