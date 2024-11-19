Nepali Diplomats Embark on First Special Training Program in India
Twenty-six Nepali diplomats and officers will attend a Special Training Programme at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in India, focusing on global political and economic issues, amidst growing bilateral ties. Security coordination talks also spotlight border challenges with third-country nationals.
A contingent of twenty-six Nepali diplomats and governmental officials from ten pivotal ministries will visit India between November 20 and 30. They will attend the inaugural Special Training Programme held by the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) in New Delhi, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
Participants hail from various ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Finance, Industry, and more. The program's curriculum covers global political and economic issues, trade, climate change, and includes tours of historical sites beyond the capital. Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy, conveyed his best wishes for a productive engagement.
This diplomatic visit emphasizes the strong bilateral relations between India and Nepal. Concurrently, in Kathmandu, India and Nepal kicked off their eighth annual border security meeting, addressing concerns over the entry of third-country nationals, with particular focus on Chinese, Pakistani, Rohingya, and Bangladeshi peoples amid regional instability.
