Left Menu

Hong Kong's Decline in Political Freedom: 45 Activists Jailed

Hong Kong's High Court has sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to up to 10 years in prison under Beijing's National Security Law. Accused of conspiracy to subversion, the activists' sentencing is seen as a significant blow to political freedom and civil liberties, marking the largest national security case since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:39 IST
Hong Kong's Decline in Political Freedom: 45 Activists Jailed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant escalation of restrictions on dissent, Hong Kong's High Court has sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to prison terms ranging up to 10 years. The ruling comes under Beijing's controversial National Security Law, Voice of America reports. Accusations against the individuals focused on alleged conspiracy to commit subversion by organising an unofficial primary election to select opposition candidates for the Legislative Council.

The activists, including notable figures such as Benny Tai receiving 10 years, Gwyneth Ho seven, and Joshua Wong four years and eight months, were convicted of attempting to destabilize government operations. According to Maya Wang, associate China director at Human Rights Watch, these sentences exemplify the dramatic decline of civil liberties and judicial independence in Hong Kong since the law's 2020 implementation.

Analysts argue that this latest case signifies the end of genuine political participation in Hong Kong. Former district councillor Debby Chan suggests that since the arrests, public discourse has all but ceased. The case sets a regrettable precedent for curbing future political activity, raising international concerns. Despite outcries from foreign governments decrying the trial's political motivations, Hong Kong and Chinese authorities maintain that the law is essential to restore order post-2019 pro-democracy protests. Concerns persist over the activists' treatment, including denied visits to unwell relatives and reported health issues, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024