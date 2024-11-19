Hong Kong's Decline in Political Freedom: 45 Activists Jailed

In a significant escalation of restrictions on dissent, Hong Kong's High Court has sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to prison terms ranging up to 10 years. The ruling comes under Beijing's controversial National Security Law, Voice of America reports. Accusations against the individuals focused on alleged conspiracy to commit subversion by organising an unofficial primary election to select opposition candidates for the Legislative Council.

The activists, including notable figures such as Benny Tai receiving 10 years, Gwyneth Ho seven, and Joshua Wong four years and eight months, were convicted of attempting to destabilize government operations. According to Maya Wang, associate China director at Human Rights Watch, these sentences exemplify the dramatic decline of civil liberties and judicial independence in Hong Kong since the law's 2020 implementation.

Analysts argue that this latest case signifies the end of genuine political participation in Hong Kong. Former district councillor Debby Chan suggests that since the arrests, public discourse has all but ceased. The case sets a regrettable precedent for curbing future political activity, raising international concerns. Despite outcries from foreign governments decrying the trial's political motivations, Hong Kong and Chinese authorities maintain that the law is essential to restore order post-2019 pro-democracy protests. Concerns persist over the activists' treatment, including denied visits to unwell relatives and reported health issues, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)