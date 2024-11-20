Left Menu

Taiwan Premier Vows Swift Resolution on Chinese Sailor Employment Issue

Premier Cho Jung-tai has assured a 'swift, secure, and efficient' solution to concerns over Chinese sailors employed by Taiwan's China Steel Express Corp. Amidst national security worries, measures are planned to address potential risks involving foreign sailors on ships transporting critical goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:17 IST
Taiwan Premier Vows Swift Resolution on Chinese Sailor Employment Issue
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

On Tuesday, Premier Cho Jung-tai vowed to address the employment of Chinese sailors by Taiwan's state-run China Steel Express Corp. (CSE) with urgency and care. His commitment came during a legislative hearing, responding to concerns from Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hung Sun-han, as reported by the Central News Agency Taiwan.

Legislator Hung drew attention to the fact that nearly 20% of CSE's workforce consists of Chinese nationals, highlighting the potential national security risks amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait. According to Taiwan Focus, he noted that other state-run enterprises such as Taiwan Power Co. and CPC Corp., Taiwan, do not employ Chinese nationals on their cargo ships and questioned why CSE deviates from this practice.

Hung advised the Ministry of Economic Affairs to devise a strategy within two months to mitigate these risks, particularly given CSE's role in transporting critical materials. Economics Minister Kuo Jyh-huei acknowledged the risks of operational data leaks and committed to liaising with China Steel Corp. to enhance security measures. Premier Cho echoed Kuo's resolve, ensuring a logical and effective management of foreign sailors to safeguard national security.

Founded in February 1996, CSE is a fully owned subsidiary of the Kaohsiung-based China Steel Corp. With a capital of NT$4.225 billion (USD 130 million), it provides essential shipping services, contributing to the group's growth and diversification. These operations underscore the company's vital role in maintaining a steady supply of raw materials for the CSC Group. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024