Taiwan Premier Vows Swift Resolution on Chinese Sailor Employment Issue

On Tuesday, Premier Cho Jung-tai vowed to address the employment of Chinese sailors by Taiwan's state-run China Steel Express Corp. (CSE) with urgency and care. His commitment came during a legislative hearing, responding to concerns from Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hung Sun-han, as reported by the Central News Agency Taiwan.

Legislator Hung drew attention to the fact that nearly 20% of CSE's workforce consists of Chinese nationals, highlighting the potential national security risks amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait. According to Taiwan Focus, he noted that other state-run enterprises such as Taiwan Power Co. and CPC Corp., Taiwan, do not employ Chinese nationals on their cargo ships and questioned why CSE deviates from this practice.

Hung advised the Ministry of Economic Affairs to devise a strategy within two months to mitigate these risks, particularly given CSE's role in transporting critical materials. Economics Minister Kuo Jyh-huei acknowledged the risks of operational data leaks and committed to liaising with China Steel Corp. to enhance security measures. Premier Cho echoed Kuo's resolve, ensuring a logical and effective management of foreign sailors to safeguard national security.

Founded in February 1996, CSE is a fully owned subsidiary of the Kaohsiung-based China Steel Corp. With a capital of NT$4.225 billion (USD 130 million), it provides essential shipping services, contributing to the group's growth and diversification. These operations underscore the company's vital role in maintaining a steady supply of raw materials for the CSC Group. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)