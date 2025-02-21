The UK's infrastructure adviser has raised concerns that the country's current approach to electricity network regulation could stymie efforts to transition away from fossil fuels. By emphasizing short-term financial concerns, the regulatory framework may impede clean energy progress.

Meanwhile, a grim economic outlook is prompting UK households to cut back on spending in favor of increasing savings, according to a new study. This trend suggests potential obstacles to growth, despite lower borrowing costs providing some financial cushion.

In the realm of governance, ministers are exploring the possibility of allowing banks access to the accounts of benefit claimants. This is aimed at addressing a significant gap in the UK welfare system, linked to widespread fraud. Additionally, Renault's CEO hinted at a potential return to the Russian market, aligning with geopolitical efforts led by the US to resolve tensions in Ukraine.

