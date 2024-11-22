Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India and US Propel Defence Partnership Forward

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin reviewed strides in the India-US defence relationship, emphasizing cooperation in operations, technology, and defence innovation. Held during the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting, the talks underscored advances in industrial collaboration and strategic initiatives across the Indo-Pacific region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Laos

During a high-profile meeting in Vientiane, Laos, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin spotlighted the robust strides made in the defense partnership between both nations. Their discussions, held parallel to the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting, underscored collaborative achievements in defense operations, as well as increased information sharing and industrial innovation.

In a post-meeting social media update, Secretary Austin celebrated their deepening relationship, citing interoperability exercises and technological advances as milestones. This sentiment was echoed by Minister Singh, who reciprocated with a recognition of Austin's pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties. Singh emphasized the importance of this enhanced partnership, reflecting on significant agreements signed during his US visit last year.

The Ministry of Defence detailed key outcomes of the dialogue, highlighting ongoing efforts on the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap. The roadmap includes co-production plans for advanced weaponry and mobility systems, fostering a 'free and open Indo-Pacific'. With past successes such as the QUAD Summit and new initiatives like the MAITRI and Indo-Pacific Logistics Network, both leaders expressed commitment to reinforcing the momentum gained in defense innovation and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

