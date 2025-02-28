EU Joins Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative: Strengthening Global Maritime Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the European Union's membership in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and emphasized enhanced defence and security cooperation. Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed expanding maritime security and joint military efforts, paving the way for a potential Free Trade Agreement by year's end.
In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the European Union's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, a move aimed at bolstering defence and security cooperation between the two regions. This initiative, inaugurated by India at the 2019 East Asia Summit in Bangkok, fosters international collaboration on maritime issues.
During a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Modi highlighted mutual trust as the foundation of growing defence ties, particularly in cyber security, maritime security, and counter-terrorism. He welcomed the EU's participation, emphasizing the shared vision of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa through triangular development projects.
Meanwhile, von der Leyen underscored the importance of maritime security in light of evolving global threats. Notably, she suggested expanding joint naval exercises, citing previous successes in the Gulf of Guinea and the Red Sea. She also expressed interest in protecting undersea data connectivity cables between Europe and India, viewing this as a vital area for further defence collaboration. The leaders also discussed a potential Free Trade Agreement, aiming for its conclusion by the year's end.
