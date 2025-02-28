Left Menu

India and EU Strengthen Defence and Security Ties with a Focus on Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Shri Sanjay Seth and Mr. Andrius Kubilius deliberated on expanding European defence companies’ participation in India’s joint projects, co-production initiatives, and technology transfers.

The discussions revolved around enhancing maritime security, information sharing, and strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth held a high-level meeting with the European Commission’s Commissioner for Defence and Space, Mr. Andrius Kubilius, to reinforce India-European Union (EU) bilateral defence and security collaboration. The discussions revolved around enhancing maritime security, information sharing, and strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues to deepen defence-industrial cooperation. Shri Sanjay Seth and Mr. Andrius Kubilius deliberated on expanding European defence companies’ participation in India’s joint projects, co-production initiatives, and technology transfers. They also discussed the potential integration of Indian defence capabilities within the European Union’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) framework and other European defence and developmental initiatives.

The dialogue emphasized mutual interests in advancing defence innovation, bolstering supply chain resilience, and leveraging expertise in emerging technologies to enhance strategic autonomy. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of fostering a rules-based international order and strengthening interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr. Andrius Kubilius’ visit to India is part of a broader European Commission delegation, led by the President of the European Commission, along with the College of Commissioners. The visit underscores the EU’s commitment to deepening engagement with India in defence, security, and strategic partnerships.

This meeting marks a significant step towards reinforcing India-EU ties, expanding joint ventures, and establishing a sustainable framework for defence and security cooperation in the years ahead.

