PM Modi's Dynamic Global Diplomacy Tour: Strengthening India's Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant international tour from November 16 to 21, visiting Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. He engaged in 31 bilateral and informal meetings, underscoring India's commitment to global partnerships and active involvement in the G20 Summit held in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed a significant diplomatic mission, traveling to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana from November 16 to 21. This journey marked a strategic enhancement of India's international partnerships through a series of 31 bilateral and informal interactions with world leaders and key global organizations.

During his first leg in Nigeria, PM Modi held talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In Brazil, he engaged in bilateral meetings with leaders from a host of countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, the UK, Chile, Argentina, and Australia. Notably, this marked his inaugural meetings with five leaders: Prabowo Subianto from Indonesia, Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Chile's President Gabriel Boric, and Argentina's President Javier Milei.

The visit culminated in Guyana, where he met with leaders from the Caribbean, solidifying India's ties with nations such as Guyana, Dominica, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, and St. Lucia. Modi's tour underscored India's increasing diplomatic engagement and its role in fostering international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

