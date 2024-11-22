PM Modi's International Diplomacy: Strengthening Global Ties Across Three Nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a diplomatic tour spanning Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. Engaging in 31 bilateral meetings and informal discussions, PM Modi represented India in significant global discussions, including the G20 Summit, and reinforced connections in the Caribbean region during a historic visit to Guyana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi after a whirlwind five-day trip that included visits to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. The diplomatic tour underscored India's commitment to international collaboration, enhancing ties with global leaders through a series of bilateral and informal meetings.
PM Modi commenced his journey in Nigeria, where he held talks with Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His next stop was Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, a pivotal gathering for global economies. There, he engaged in 10 bilateral meetings, including discussions with leaders from Brazil, Indonesia, and Portugal, among others.
The tour concluded in Guyana, where PM Modi further strengthened relationships with Caribbean nations. This historic visit highlighted India's growing presence on the world stage, as the Prime Minister participated in key discussions aimed at fostering regional and international cooperation.
