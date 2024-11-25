Barbara Taylor Bradford: A Legacy of Literature and Inspiration

British-American author Barbara Taylor Bradford, celebrated for her iconic debut novel 'A Woman of Substance', has died at 91, confirmed by her publisher Harper Collins. Bradford's passing marks the end of a literary era, as she succumbed to a brief illness, surrounded by family.

Charlie Redmayne, CEO of Harper Collins, hailed her as a transformative writer, whose 1979 novel remains a cornerstone for readers globally. The book's Channel 4 adaptation, starring Jenny Seagrove and Liam Neeson, achieved international acclaim and earned two Emmy nominations.

Born in Leeds, UK, Bradford began her writing journey at a young age, quickly advancing to roles in journalism before penning 40 bestselling novels. Her marriage to producer Robert Bradford in 1963 led to numerous screen adaptations of her works. Her impact leaves a profound legacy as more than 91 million copies of her books continue to inspire worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)