Prime Minister Sharif Calls for Tough Measures to End Pakistan's Disruptive Protests

In response to recent PTI protests, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has voiced the necessity for stringent measures to curb the culture of disruptive demonstrations, as reported by Geo News. During a federal cabinet meeting, he highlighted the stark choice between maintaining national stability and tolerating agitation.

His remarks followed PTI's high-profile protest, demanding Imran Khan's release, which ended abruptly after a crackdown by authorities. The protests had caused significant disruptions, with road closures and halted business activities impacting daily life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced a return to normalcy across Pakistan, with roads reopened and communications restored. Nonetheless, PM Shehbaz highlighted the economic impact, referencing the stock market's significant drop and economic losses amounting to PKR 190 billion daily. He criticized PTI's protest history and underscored the negative implications on international relations and internal security.

Referring to heightened terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and unrest in Kurram, the PM accused the provincial government of misusing resources to create instability in Islamabad. He labeled the protests as sedition and stressed the need for national unity towards development and prosperity.

In conclusion, PM Shehbaz condemned the PTI's actions as jeopardizing national stability, pledging to protect Pakistan from disruptive politics.

