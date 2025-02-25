Imran Khan Criticizes Pakistan's Cricket Performance

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan currently imprisoned, has voiced his discontent over the national cricket team's recent performance in the Champions Trophy, as stated by his sister Aleema Khan.

Pakistan, the host nation, faced early elimination from the tournament following significant defeats to New Zealand in Karachi and India in Dubai.

Remarking on the situation, Aleema conveyed Imran's disappointment particularly with the loss against India, and cited Khan's critique on the Pakistan Cricket Board's leadership, questioning the competence of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)