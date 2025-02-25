Left Menu

Imran Khan Criticizes Pakistan's Cricket Performance

Imran Khan, Pakistan's ex-prime minister and former cricketer, criticized the Pakistan cricket team's performance in the Champions Trophy. They were the first team eliminated after losses to New Zealand and India. Khan also questioned the leadership of the Pakistan Cricket Board, expressing concerns about favoritism.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan currently imprisoned, has voiced his discontent over the national cricket team's recent performance in the Champions Trophy, as stated by his sister Aleema Khan.

Pakistan, the host nation, faced early elimination from the tournament following significant defeats to New Zealand in Karachi and India in Dubai.

Remarking on the situation, Aleema conveyed Imran's disappointment particularly with the loss against India, and cited Khan's critique on the Pakistan Cricket Board's leadership, questioning the competence of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

