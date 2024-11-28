Left Menu

ISF Leader Denounces Arrest of ISKCON Priest and Calls for Minority Protection

Indian Secular Front leader Nawsad Siddique condemned the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. Siddique emphasized global minority protection amid allegations of orchestrated attempts to hinder Hindu communities. The controversial petition to ban ISKCON has sparked reactions from Indian leaders urging government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:36 IST
Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader and West Bengal MLA Nawsad Siddique (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader and West Bengal MLA Nawsad Siddique has strongly condemned the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a priest associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), amidst a growing outcry over a petition to ban the organization in Bangladesh. Speaking to ANI, Siddique expressed opposition to these actions and confirmed efforts to communicate with the Bangladesh High Commissioner in Kolkata to address the situation.

Siddique reiterated his firm belief in the need for global minority protection, stating, "This issue transcends Bangladesh, as majorities tend to dominate minorities worldwide." Highlighting the necessity for protection irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, Siddique's remarks come as other figures like Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple also condemned the anti-ISKCON petition in Bangladesh.

Accusations have surfaced of orchestrated conspiracies against the Hindu community, with concerns growing that the Hindu-focused ISKCON is under attack. The contentious petition, filed by a Bangladeshi lawyer, brands ISKCON a "radical organisation" implicated in trying to incite communal unrest. Arrest of ex-ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges has sparked unrest, with ISKCON Bangladesh urging the government to facilitate peaceful coexistence amidst escalating tensions and violence targeting Sanatanis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

