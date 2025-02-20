Supreme Court Declines Petition: High Court as Next Step
The Supreme Court refused to hear a plea alleging Maharashtra authorities violated its demolition judgment. Redirecting the petitioner to the high court, Justices Gavai and Masih emphasized procedural guidelines established in November 2024 for property demolitions, emphasizing prior notice, unless structures are illegal or on public property.
The Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea regarding alleged violations by Maharashtra authorities, urging the petitioner to approach the high court instead. The petitioner claimed contempt by the authorities in ignoring the Supreme Court's demolition guidelines established in a landmark judgment from November 2024.
Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih reminded the petitioner that the top court had set clear guidelines prohibiting demolitions without prior notice and a response period of 15 days, unless structures were unauthorized or on public land. The justices advised seeking a resolution through the jurisdictional high court to address specific grievances.
The November 2024 verdict had specified conditions under which demolitions could proceed and emphasized the need for a showcause notice to affected parties, except in cases involving unauthorized structures on roads or public spaces. The petitioners alleged only a day's notice was provided, prompting Justice Gavai to advise verifying the adherence to procedure through the sanction plan.
