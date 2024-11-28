Crisis Escalates: India Stands United Over ISKCON Priest's Arrest in Bangladesh

Amidst escalating tensions in Bangladesh following the arrest of an ISKCON priest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has affirmed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. She emphasized the importance of protecting religious minorities and expressed full support for the central government's stance on the issue.

In a legislative assembly address, Banerjee said she has communicated with ISKCON in Bengal but highlighted the matter as outside her jurisdiction. "We do not want harm to any religion. The central government must take action on this, and we stand firm with them," she reiterated.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor echoed these sentiments, expressing grave concern over developments in Bangladesh. Asserting that all Indians are worried about the situation, Tharoor emphasized that not only the foreign ministry but all concerned citizens are closely monitoring the scenario.

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also voiced TMC's support, stating adherence to the Government of India's stance on international matters. Tensions rose in Bangladesh after ISKCON's Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest incited protests. A petition to ban ISKCON led to further unrest.

The Ministry of External Affairs, alarmed by the situation, urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus, citing multiple minority attacks and desecration incidents. The Ministry has expressed serious concerns over the arrest and subsequent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)