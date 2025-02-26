Shashi Tharoor: A Politician's True Ally in Kerala

In a significant political development, Shashi Tharoor, an influential figure in Kerala's Congress Party, has received a robust endorsement from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The IUML, Congress's largest ally in Kerala, praised Tharoor's role as a 'crowd-puller' and an 'effective campaigner,' marking a vital moment amid his reported isolation.

Tharoor's notable contributions to the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Congress, have been highlighted by IUML supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who reaffirmed the Thiruvananthapuram MP's status as a formidable force within the UDF and the INDIA alliance.

This backing arrives amid internal party dynamics concerning the Congress's Chief Ministerial candidature for the upcoming Assembly polls. Thangar's recent statements urge the Congress to resolve leadership issues within its Kerala unit, accentuated by Tharoor's recent remarks about the lack of leadership within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)