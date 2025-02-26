Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor: A Politician's True Ally in Kerala

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has voiced support for Shashi Tharoor amid his reported isolation within the Congress Party in Kerala. As the state's largest ally, the IUML recognizes Tharoor as an effective campaigner and a valuable asset for Congress-led UDF. This endorsement comes amid internal party conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:29 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shashi Tharoor, an influential figure in Kerala's Congress Party, has received a robust endorsement from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The IUML, Congress's largest ally in Kerala, praised Tharoor's role as a 'crowd-puller' and an 'effective campaigner,' marking a vital moment amid his reported isolation.

Tharoor's notable contributions to the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Congress, have been highlighted by IUML supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who reaffirmed the Thiruvananthapuram MP's status as a formidable force within the UDF and the INDIA alliance.

This backing arrives amid internal party dynamics concerning the Congress's Chief Ministerial candidature for the upcoming Assembly polls. Thangar's recent statements urge the Congress to resolve leadership issues within its Kerala unit, accentuated by Tharoor's recent remarks about the lack of leadership within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

