Shashi Tharoor Leads In-Depth Discussion on India's Foreign Affairs Budget

Shashi Tharoor, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, has revealed details of an extensive discussion held in Parliament's House Annex. The focus centered on India's foreign policy budget, encompassing the development aid fund and plans for new diplomatic missions across the globe.

Following the committee meeting, Tharoor spoke to ANI, emphasizing the regular assessment of the Ministry of External Affairs' financial requirements for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26. This scrutiny ensures that India's global interests and representation are adequately supported.

Notably, the government's ambition to secure an elected seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-29 was highlighted, signaling a strategic push on the international stage. The committee will continue hearings, taking oral evidence from Ministry representatives regarding budget demands.

