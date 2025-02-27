Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Leads In-Depth Discussion on India's Foreign Affairs Budget

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Shashi Tharoor, conducted a detailed review of India's foreign policy budget. Topics included the development aid budget, opening new embassies, and UN Security Council candidacy. The meeting aimed to align India's international efforts effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:13 IST
Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, has revealed details of an extensive discussion held in Parliament's House Annex. The focus centered on India's foreign policy budget, encompassing the development aid fund and plans for new diplomatic missions across the globe.

Following the committee meeting, Tharoor spoke to ANI, emphasizing the regular assessment of the Ministry of External Affairs' financial requirements for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26. This scrutiny ensures that India's global interests and representation are adequately supported.

Notably, the government's ambition to secure an elected seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-29 was highlighted, signaling a strategic push on the international stage. The committee will continue hearings, taking oral evidence from Ministry representatives regarding budget demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

