Shashi Tharoor Backs K Sudhakaran: A Stand for Stability

In a firm statement, Congress Working Committee's Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday endorsed K Sudhakaran's continued leadership as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief. Tharoor emphasized the crucial electoral successes achieved under Sudhakaran's guidance, dismissing calls for leadership change amid speculations.

Reports have surfaced regarding the Congress high command's intention to overhaul the party's hierarchy in Kerala, potentially replacing the current KPCC president. However, Tharoor defended Sudhakaran's tenure, underlining the party's improved performance and strategic wins during his leadership, including securing significant victories in by-elections.

Sudhakaran, responding to the potential reshuffle, expressed willingness to comply with any directive from the All India Congress Committee, maintaining his stance as a loyal party worker if asked to step down. However, Tharoor's decisive support highlighted the achievements under Sudhakaran, advocating for stability in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)