Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Backs K Sudhakaran: A Stand for Stability

Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee, defended K Sudhakaran's role as KPCC chief. Highlighting electoral successes under Sudhakaran, Tharoor argued against leadership changes amid discussions of a party revamp in Kerala. Sudhakaran expressed readiness to comply with any decision from the Congress high command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:12 IST
Shashi Tharoor Backs K Sudhakaran: A Stand for Stability
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm statement, Congress Working Committee's Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday endorsed K Sudhakaran's continued leadership as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief. Tharoor emphasized the crucial electoral successes achieved under Sudhakaran's guidance, dismissing calls for leadership change amid speculations.

Reports have surfaced regarding the Congress high command's intention to overhaul the party's hierarchy in Kerala, potentially replacing the current KPCC president. However, Tharoor defended Sudhakaran's tenure, underlining the party's improved performance and strategic wins during his leadership, including securing significant victories in by-elections.

Sudhakaran, responding to the potential reshuffle, expressed willingness to comply with any directive from the All India Congress Committee, maintaining his stance as a loyal party worker if asked to step down. However, Tharoor's decisive support highlighted the achievements under Sudhakaran, advocating for stability in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025