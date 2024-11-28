BRICS Sherpas' Final Meeting Marks Chairmanship Transition from Russia to Brazil
The BRICS Sherpas met in Ekaterinburg to conclude Russia's chairmanship, paving the way for Brazil's leadership. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov highlighted significant achievements and collaborations, including a BRICS grain exchange and partnerships in climate and nuclear medicine, which set a strong foundation for Brazil's forthcoming term.
In Ekaterinburg, Russia, the BRICS Sherpas met for the final time, marking the transition of the group's chairmanship from Russia to Brazil. This pivotal meeting was summarized by Sergey Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister and Sherpa, who recounted Russia's accomplishments during its tenure, as reported by TV BRICS.
Under Russia's leadership, the bloc demonstrated heightened resilience and significant strides across various sectors such as politics, security, economy, and finance. Ryabkov highlighted major initiatives, including the establishment of a BRICS grain exchange and a climate and sustainable development contact group, emphasizing the group's collective progress.
The successful XVI BRICS Summit in Kazan, which concluded with the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, was a highlight of Russia's presidency. As the group expanded to include new members, Brazil is set to build on Russia's achievements as it takes over the chairmanship.
