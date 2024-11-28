Rabi Lamichhane's Legal Turmoil: From Politics to Multiple Arrests

Nepal's former Home Minister, Rabi Lamichhane, was flown to Kathmandu on Thursday evening to record his statement in a probe concerning fraud and money laundering allegations. Lamichhane, chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), arrived via a regular flight from Pokhara and was escorted to the District Police Range, Kathmandu. A crowd of supporters gathered outside Tribhuvan International Airport as police escorted him away.

Authorities have brought Lamichhane, the leader of Nepal's fourth-largest party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party, to provide a statement regarding alleged embezzlement at the Swarnalaxmi Cooperative in Kalimati. SP Nawaraj Adhikari confirmed that the recording of Lamichhane's statement will begin at the District Attorney's Office. The Kathmandu District Court had previously issued an arrest warrant against Lamichhane and his associate, Chhabilal Joshi, due to the cooperative's mismanaged funds.

Arrested on October 18 by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Lamichhane faces allegations of having misappropriated funds from various cooperatives since his time as managing director of Gorkha Media Network. Investigations revealed he allegedly diverted NPR 30 million into personal accounts and legal issues extend to his time at Galaxy 4K Television. Authorities have widened their investigation into additional cooperative misappropriations, including Suryadarsan and Sahara cooperatives, resulting in his case being expanded to Chitwan and other districts.

