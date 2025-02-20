Left Menu

The 122 Crore Scam: Inside the New India Cooperative Bank Embezzlement

Hitesh Mehta, a general manager at New India Cooperative Bank, is a key suspect in a Rs 122 crore embezzlement case. Mehta allegedly instructed bank staff to hand over large sums of money to his associates. The case is being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:56 IST
The 122 Crore Scam: Inside the New India Cooperative Bank Embezzlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hitesh Mehta, a senior figure at New India Cooperative Bank, is entangled in a major financial scandal. Authorities allege Mehta orchestrated a Rs 122 crore embezzlement, a scheme unearthed during an RBI inspection.

Police say Mehta instructed bank employees to dispense Rs 50 lakh from the bank's safe to individuals he selected, fueling the misuse of funds. The scandal links him to real estate developer Dharmesh Paun, who is also in custody.

With non-performing assets rising, the situation has drawn scrutiny to why such discrepancies weren't highlighted in previous audits. While recording statements from key figures like auditors and former bank executives, investigators aim to trace the missing funds and unravel the extensive financial misdealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025