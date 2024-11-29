Left Menu

American Trio Returns Home in China Prisoner Swap

Three American citizens, who were detained in China for years, have been released and are back in the United States. This prisoner exchange also saw the release of Chinese nationals. The exchange signals potential future diplomatic negotiations between the US and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:23 IST
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit/The White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic development, three American citizens detained in China for years have returned to the United States, confirmed a US official. Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung arrived via Lackland Air Force Base in Texas after being freed, as reported by NBC News.

The National Security Council (NSC) indicated that the three Americans are en route back to their families, marking their first reunion in many years. The US government labeled both Texas businessman Mark Swidan and Long Island's Kai Li as 'wrongly detained' by Chinese authorities, according to the Voice of America.

This exchange also included Chinese nationals. Sources told The New York Times that Xu Yanjun, an intelligence officer from China's Ministry of State Security, was among those freed. John Kamm of the Dui Hua Foundation noted this sends political signals to both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump about potential future deals.

Reports from the NYT discussed a previous gathering where President Biden talked about a prisoner swap with China's President Xi Jinping during a summit in Peru. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the three released Americans during his return from Rome. These negotiations are part of ongoing efforts to free all wrongfully detained Americans, a priority for Biden's administration.

Including this latest event, President Biden has been instrumental in freeing over 70 Americans considered wrongfully detained in foreign nations, the White House stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

