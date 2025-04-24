U.S. Investigates National Security Risks of Truck Imports

The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that it is initiating an investigation into the national security implications of importing medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks along with their parts into the country.

This 'Section 232' investigation could potentially pave the way for the imposition of new tariffs on work trucks. The department is actively seeking public feedback until mid-May on whether the domestic production levels of trucks and their parts are sufficient to fulfill local demand, and how heavily the United States relies on a limited number of foreign suppliers.

The outcome of this investigation could significantly impact trade policies and domestic manufacturing, highlighting the department's effort to ensure national security through robust domestic production capabilities.

