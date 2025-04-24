Tragedy Underneath the Dance Floor: The Jet Set Collapse
A fatal roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic resulted in 232 deaths. The owner, Antonio Espaillat, revealed the nightclub had experienced long-standing filtration issues and used temporary fixes. Investigations are ongoing to uncover detailed causes and enhance building safety regulations.
A devastating collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has left 232 people dead, with investigations now underway. The owner, Antonio Espaillat, disclosed the venue had a history of filtration problems addressed only with plasterboard repairs.
Espaillat expressed his sorrow for the loss and shared that he first heard of the tragedy from his sister, who was trapped in the debris. The government has assembled a team of experts to analyze the disaster's causes, spotlighting safety issues in building infrastructure across the region.
Authorities revealed that 515 people were inside the club when the roof caved in, with rescue operations spanning over two days. The incident has raised significant concerns about the absence of building inspections in the private sector, prompting forthcoming legislative changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
