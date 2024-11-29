PKMAP Leader Demands UN Action Amid Allegations of Brutal Crackdown on PTI Protesters

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai has leveled serious accusations against the Pakistani authorities, claiming violent repression of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in Islamabad. In a forceful press conference, Achakzai appealed to the United Nations and human rights organizations to address the alleged state brutality that, according to him, resulted in numerous deaths and injuries among PTI workers.

The PkMAP chief, who also leads the opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Aaian Pakistan, called for immediate accountability and transparency. He disputed governmental claims of violence by PTI supporters and denounced the government's attempts to withhold information about the casualties. Moreover, Achakzai demanded the filing of police reports against those he claimed were responsible, particularly pointing fingers at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials.

Achakzai criticized the broader governmental and institutional response, noting that political suppression has never quelled dissent. He highlighted ongoing issues within the Balochistan Assembly regarding Imran Khan's party, the alleged selling of a political seat, and discrepancies in the constitutional framework. Furthermore, his own criticism extended to the handling of criminal activities elsewhere in the country compared to the focus on political protests.

