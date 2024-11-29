Left Menu

PKMAP Leader Demands UN Action Amid Allegations of Brutal Crackdown on PTI Protesters

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai has called for international intervention, condemning the Pakistani government's violent actions against PTI supporters during protests. He demanded accountability for state violence and criticised the political motivations behind charges against PTI founder Imran Khan, urging an independent inquiry and reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:01 IST
PKMAP Leader Demands UN Action Amid Allegations of Brutal Crackdown on PTI Protesters
Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai (Image Credit: X/@MKAchakzaiPKMAP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai has leveled serious accusations against the Pakistani authorities, claiming violent repression of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in Islamabad. In a forceful press conference, Achakzai appealed to the United Nations and human rights organizations to address the alleged state brutality that, according to him, resulted in numerous deaths and injuries among PTI workers.

The PkMAP chief, who also leads the opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Aaian Pakistan, called for immediate accountability and transparency. He disputed governmental claims of violence by PTI supporters and denounced the government's attempts to withhold information about the casualties. Moreover, Achakzai demanded the filing of police reports against those he claimed were responsible, particularly pointing fingers at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials.

Achakzai criticized the broader governmental and institutional response, noting that political suppression has never quelled dissent. He highlighted ongoing issues within the Balochistan Assembly regarding Imran Khan's party, the alleged selling of a political seat, and discrepancies in the constitutional framework. Furthermore, his own criticism extended to the handling of criminal activities elsewhere in the country compared to the focus on political protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024