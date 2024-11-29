Outrage Over Controversial Ban on Protests in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Pakistani nationalist Toqeer Gilani condemns a controversial ordinance banning protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sparking widespread criticism and protests. The ordinance is seen as a violation of democratic rights, escalating tensions in the region. Calls for its withdrawal and a general strike have been announced in response.
- Country:
- United States
In a fervent display of opposition, noted Pakistani nationalist activist Toqeer Gilani has condemned the Pakistan government's controversial presidential ordinance banning all political rallies, gatherings, and protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). Gilani's protest took place in New York, USA, adding an international dimension to growing discontent.
The ordinance has been met with widespread criticism, inciting tensions and protests within the region. Many political figures and citizens label it as an infringement on basic democratic rights. Reports indicate that Pakistani police have deployed tear gas and conducted lathi charges against those challenging the new law.
Prominent figures, including Gilani, decry the ordinance as both oppressive and undemocratic. Noteworthy political leaders such as Barrister Sultan, President of PoJK, have dubbed it a "black law," citing the lack of proper consultation. Meanwhile, the Awami Action Committee demands its withdrawal, announcing an indefinite general strike starting December 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
