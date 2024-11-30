Kurram's Tribal Conflict: Ceasefire Efforts Amid Escalating Violence

Two more people have died and ten others have been injured in recent shootings as tribal conflicts continue unabated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District, according to a report by The News International. The violence, ongoing for over ten days, has claimed 124 lives and injured 178 others so far.

The communication blackout in the Kurram region, marked by the suspension of mobile and internet services, has led to school closures, The News International reveals. The main Peshawar-Parachinar highway's shutdown is significantly disrupting daily life and commerce. Efforts to broker peace are underway, with Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud indicating ongoing negotiations with opposing parties and optimism for a ceasefire and resumption of transportation. Meanwhile, judicial officials remain trapped in Parachinar due to the unrest.

As reported, the Sadda Tehsil Bar President noted that two judges and 25 judicial staff have been stranded for the past ten days. Despite a provincial government suggestion to airlift them by helicopter, no rescue missions have occurred. Tensions have been high since November 21, with violence persisting despite a recent ceasefire. Although a 10-day truce was negotiated, sporadic violence has reduced its efficacy. The violence, beginning nine days ago with ambushes on two police-escorted convoys, saw 52 deaths on the initial day. Clashes between rival factions have intensified, challenging police efforts to restore order, according to The News International.

The highway closure halts local transportation and Afghan trade, particularly at the Kharlachi border. District administration works to enforce the ceasefire as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported 79 deaths from July to October, highlighting persistent instability. Previous mediation attempts, like a seven-day truce by provincial authorities, failed to hold. A high-level delegation, including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, brokered a ceasefire last weekend, but violence soon resumed. (ANI)

