Baloch Activists Condemn Surge in Forced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has expressed grave concern following the discovery of four mutilated bodies of forcibly disappeared individuals in Balochistan within the last 24 hours. Mahrang Baloch accused the Pakistani military of being responsible for these extrajudicial killings and urged human rights organizations to intervene immediately.

On social media platform X, Mahrang Baloch disclosed the identities of two victims—Faqir Jan and Essa Baloch—whose bodies were found in Awaran. She revealed that Jan was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani military on September 26, 2024, shortly after being detained from his residence. Similarly, Essa had been missing since February 2023.

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, condemned the killings, describing them as severe violations of human rights and international law. They urged the Pakistani government to conduct a transparent investigation into these incidents, citing a systemic pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions.

