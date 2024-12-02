Left Menu

Baloch Activists Condemn Surge in Forced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings

Mahrang Baloch and the Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, have raised alarm over the discovery of mutilated bodies belonging to forcibly disappeared individuals in Balochistan. They have called for human rights organizations and the Pakistani government to take immediate action against these violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:02 IST
Baloch Activists Condemn Surge in Forced Disappearances and Extrajudicial Killings
Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch (Image Credit: X/@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has expressed grave concern following the discovery of four mutilated bodies of forcibly disappeared individuals in Balochistan within the last 24 hours. Mahrang Baloch accused the Pakistani military of being responsible for these extrajudicial killings and urged human rights organizations to intervene immediately.

On social media platform X, Mahrang Baloch disclosed the identities of two victims—Faqir Jan and Essa Baloch—whose bodies were found in Awaran. She revealed that Jan was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani military on September 26, 2024, shortly after being detained from his residence. Similarly, Essa had been missing since February 2023.

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, condemned the killings, describing them as severe violations of human rights and international law. They urged the Pakistani government to conduct a transparent investigation into these incidents, citing a systemic pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024