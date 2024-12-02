Call for Unity: Balochistan's Tribal Jirga Seeks Solutions

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, the provincial head of Jamaat-i-Islami in Balochistan, has announced the organization of a tribal jirga set for December 15. The gathering, consisting of Baloch and Pakhtun elders, seeks to tackle the deteriorating security situation in the province while proposing viable solutions, as reported by Balochistan Dawn.

During a press conference, Maulana Hidayat, flanked by key party leaders, voiced serious concerns over the current state of affairs. He revealed plans for all-party conferences and grassroots engagements with community members, including ulema, teachers, youth, and students. These initiatives aim to discuss and address Balochistan's pressing issues.

Further actions include public meetings, with forthcoming events in Noshki and Gwadar, leading to a large-scale mobilization in Quetta. Maulana Hidayat criticized federal military strategies and the advancement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in other provinces, warning of intensified local resentment. He Advocates for employment opportunities to deter youth from armed uprisings, while pledging to combat corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies through transparent funds and welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)