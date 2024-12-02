Left Menu

Call for Unity: Balochistan's Tribal Jirga Seeks Solutions

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, JI's provincial emir, has summoned a tribal jirga in December with Baloch and Pakhtun elders to address Balochistan's security concerns. The assembly aims to foster solutions, with all-party conferences and public mobilization planned. Baloch criticized federal military actions and supports transparent governance and welfare programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:24 IST
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, the provincial head of Jamaat-i-Islami in Balochistan, has announced the organization of a tribal jirga set for December 15. The gathering, consisting of Baloch and Pakhtun elders, seeks to tackle the deteriorating security situation in the province while proposing viable solutions, as reported by Balochistan Dawn.

During a press conference, Maulana Hidayat, flanked by key party leaders, voiced serious concerns over the current state of affairs. He revealed plans for all-party conferences and grassroots engagements with community members, including ulema, teachers, youth, and students. These initiatives aim to discuss and address Balochistan's pressing issues.

Further actions include public meetings, with forthcoming events in Noshki and Gwadar, leading to a large-scale mobilization in Quetta. Maulana Hidayat criticized federal military strategies and the advancement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in other provinces, warning of intensified local resentment. He Advocates for employment opportunities to deter youth from armed uprisings, while pledging to combat corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies through transparent funds and welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

