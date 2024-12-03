Georgia in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over EU Talks Suspension

In a dramatic escalation of political unrest in Georgia, police have detained opposition leader Zurab Japaridze during protests against the government's decision to halt European Union accession talks, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Authorities used water cannons and tear gas to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators, who have gathered in the capital, Tbilisi, expressing concerns over a perceived pivot towards Russian influence.

The arrest of Japaridze follows accusations from Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze that the opposition orchestrated violence to destabilize the country's constitutional order. The Coalition for Change, Georgia's largest opposition party, confirmed Japaridze's detention, denouncing it as a targeted effort by the government to suppress dissent. This unrest follows the government's controversial announcement to suspend discussions with the EU, a decision that many see as a departure from the country's pro-Western orientation.

The protests, continuing into the night despite law enforcement's efforts, have prompted international concerns. The United States and EU have voiced apprehensions about Georgia's democratic trajectory amid its proximity to Russia. In a statement, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-EU supporter herself, condemned the authorities' force on protesters. With numerous diplomats resigning and calls for reviewing October's elections—alleged to be rigged—Prime Minister Kobakhidze stands firm, resisting demands for new elections and emphasizing the need to safeguard Georgia's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)