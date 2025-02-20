Bobby Portis Jr. Faces 25-Game Suspension for Drug Violation
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been suspended for 25 games without pay after testing positive for the banned substance Tramadol. The NBA announced the punishment, which starts with the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, citing the league's strict anti-drug policy.
The 30-year-old athlete's suspension will take effect starting with Thursday's encounter against the Los Angeles Clippers. The suspension reflects the league's ongoing commitment to enforcing its anti-drug policy.
The NBA's announcement underscores its strict disciplinary measures for doping violations, aiming to maintain integrity and health standards across the sport.
