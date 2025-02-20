Left Menu

Bobby Portis Jr. Faces 25-Game Suspension for Drug Violation

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been suspended for 25 games without pay after testing positive for the banned substance Tramadol. The NBA announced the punishment, which starts with the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, citing the league's strict anti-drug policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:30 IST
Bobby Portis Jr. Faces 25-Game Suspension for Drug Violation

Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis Jr. has been issued a suspension of 25 games without pay. The suspension comes after the forward tested positive for the banned substance Tramadol, as announced by the NBA on Thursday.

The 30-year-old athlete's suspension will take effect starting with Thursday's encounter against the Los Angeles Clippers. The suspension reflects the league's ongoing commitment to enforcing its anti-drug policy.

The NBA's announcement underscores its strict disciplinary measures for doping violations, aiming to maintain integrity and health standards across the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025