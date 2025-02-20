Bobby Portis Jr. Faces 25-Game Suspension for Drug Violation

Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis Jr. has been issued a suspension of 25 games without pay. The suspension comes after the forward tested positive for the banned substance Tramadol, as announced by the NBA on Thursday.

The 30-year-old athlete's suspension will take effect starting with Thursday's encounter against the Los Angeles Clippers. The suspension reflects the league's ongoing commitment to enforcing its anti-drug policy.

The NBA's announcement underscores its strict disciplinary measures for doping violations, aiming to maintain integrity and health standards across the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)